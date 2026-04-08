IIT Madras to tackle challenges in cryptography and AI

IIT Madras researchers are set to address some of the most fundamental challenges in computing, spanning cryptography, Artificial Intelligence and quantum technologies through a major new research initiative focused on deep, theory-driven innovation with real-world impact.



The initiative will advance the mathematical foundations of computation while tackling critical open problems in areas such as data security, computational complexity, algorithms, and privacy in AI. By combining rigorous theoretical inquiry with practical applications, the effort aims to enable breakthroughs in secure digital infrastructure, resilient systems, and trustworthy AI.

This research will be taken up by Arvind Raghunathan Center for Theoretical Computer Science, which was recently launched with the support of a Rs 23 crore endowment from IIT Madras alumnus Arvind Raghunathan (1984/BT/EE).

By bridging theory and practice, this initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening India’s capabilities in next-generation technologies, from secure digital systems to quantum computing, while establishing IIT Madras as a global centre of excellence in theoretical computer science.

A key outcome of this effort is the expansion of research beyond traditional cybersecurity into broader domains of theoretical computer science and applied mathematics. This includes foundational work in cryptographic systems, quantum computing, optimisation, and AI/ML theory. The research will directly inform emerging applications such as secure AI systems, blockchain technologies, quantum-safe cryptography, and distributed systems that enable digital trust at scale.