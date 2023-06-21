IIT Madras to host ‘Demo Day’ for JEE aspirants on June 24

Come June 24 and the Indian Institute of Technology Madraas (IIT Madras) is organising a ‘Demo Day’ where JEE 2023 aspirants can visit and experience the campus for a special one-day experience.

Aspirants and parents will get to see the campus and ask questions to current students, faculty and recent alumni of IIT Madras. Further, aspiring students will also get to attend a few demo lectures and meet the student clubs.

“From 2000 to 2009, as a faculty member, I used to participate in ‘counselling’ during which JEE students would come to IIT Madras to talk to faculty members. We would answer questions about academics, placements, safety, sports, and food, among other topics,” said Prof. V Kamakoti, director, IIT Madras. He added, “Talking to us would calm the anxieties of students and parents. This in-person counselling was stopped in 2010 when the process turned online. I am so thrilled that students this year will get that opportunity to come to campus, get their doubts cleared, and then fill in their choices in online counselling.”

The Demo Day is part of the AskIITM initiative designed and run by alumni and students. Amrutash Misra, an IIT Madras alumni who is leading this initiative, said, “We have created video answers to many of the questions received last year. For placement-related questions, we have created a separate microsite with jobs data from the current graduating batch. So there is a lot of relevant information for aspirants.”