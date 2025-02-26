IIT Madras to host 3rd edition of ‘IInvenTiv 2025,’ India’s largest R&D fair

The stage is all set for IIT Madras to host ‘IInvenTiv 2025’, which will showcase groundbreaking innovations from IITs, NITs, IISc, IISERs, and other top 50 NIRF-ranked premier institutes. To be held on February 28 to March 1, 2025, on campus, ‘IInvenTiv 2025’ will feature 185 shortlisted entries, selected by an expert committee. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the expo at IIT Madras campus in the presence of the industry leaders.

Organised by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, this is the third expo after IIT Delhi and IIT Hyderabad. The expo at IIT Madras is intended to drive the commercialisation of lab research into real-world products and applications through technology transfer, licensing and other venues of industry-academic collaboration. “IInvenTiv is a platform for higher education institutions to showcase their translational research and startups they had incubated to the market for possible technology transfers and collaboration,” said Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.

Meanwhile, a coffee table book on leading technological innovations from Indian higher education institutions, which have led to great impacts on the industry, will be released during the event. From healthcare engineering to rural technologies and AI/ML, the expo will have ‘Chintan Shivir’ or brainstorming sessions with participants from the government, industry, academia and startups.