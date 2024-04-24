IIT Madras to hold global hyperloop competition in 2025

IIT Madras organised a Global Hyperloop Conference recently. Titled ‘Parivahan’, the conference aimed to introduce the futuristic concept of Hyperloop to India, providing a global platform for innovative teams. It showcased Hyperloop concepts worldwide, fostering a transformative spirit among young minds in the field of transportation.



Parivahan - The Global Hyperloop Conference (GHC) will mark India’s first-ever international conference on innovative transportation. The conference brought together leading companies, visionary speakers, and Hyperloop teams, who shared their vision of Hyperloop as a sustainable future transportation system.

Often referred to as the ‘fifth mode of transport’, Hyperloop is a high-speed transportation system for long-distance travel. It involves an electromagnetically levitating pod within a vacuum tube thus eliminating friction and air drag and potentially allowing the pod to reach speeds up to Mach 1.0.

This mode of transport will be marked by its immunity to weather, collision-free commute which can move at twice the speed of a plane, with low power consumption and energy storage for 24-hour operations. Overall, the Hyperloop will be a sustainable mode of transportation.

“From reducing travel time between cities to enhancing connectivity and unlocking economic opportunities, Hyperloop has the power to reshape our world in profound ways,” said Jaya Varma Sinha, CEO, Ministry of Railways. She also announced the ‘Global Hyperloop Competition’ will be organised by IIT Madras in January 2025.

The vision of this Global Hyperloop Conference is to have remote cities seamlessly connected, providing the world with transportation that is both efficient and sustainable, characterized by high-speed connectivity while significantly reducing the negative impact on the environment.