IIT Madras to admit students who excel in international Olympiads

IIT Madras has launched admissions to undergraduate programmes for students who excel in national and international Olympiads, which are competitive examinations that assess and challenge students in various academic subjects and skills.

Called ‘Science Olympiad Excellence’ (ScOpE), this admission will be outside the JEE (Advanced) framework with the students to be admitted from the academic year 2025-2026. Similar to admissions through Sports Excellence Admissions and Fine Arts and Culture Excellence modes, ScOpE will also have two supernumerary seats per programme of which one seat will be exclusively for women students.

The eligibility criteria such as passing of Class 12 and age, among other criteria, remain exactly the same as that of JEE (Advanced) for the respective year. The candidate also should not have been admitted to an IIT in the previous years. The applications will be open for the first batch from June 3, 2025.

“The world’s grandest puzzles aren’t solved by memorising textbooks, but by those who dare to dismantle them, piece by piece, and create new wonders for the future generations. With this vision, IIT Madras embarks on yet another new journey by offering admission to her much coveted undergraduate programs for candidates with demonstrated excellence in science Olympiads,” said Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.

The allotment of seats under this scheme will be based on the ScOpE Rank List (SRL), which will be based on the performance and achievements of the candidates in five Olympiads (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Informatics, and Biology). The Business Rules will be provided on the website for details on the preparation of ScOpE rank list.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

* The candidates should satisfy all the following criteria to be eligible to apply for SCOPE admission to IIT Madras:

* The candidate should be an Indian national (by birth or naturalisation) or OCI/PIO candidate whose OCI/PIO card was issued before 4th March 2021

* In the last four years, the candidate must have participated in at least one of the following

A. Mathematics: International Mathematical Olympiad Training Camps (IMOTC) organised by Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE)

B. Physics, Chemistry and Biology: Orientation-cum-Selection Camps (OCSCs) for Science subjects, organised by HBCSE

C. Informatics: International Olympiad for Informatics Training Camp (IOITC) organised by the Indian Association for Research in Computer Science