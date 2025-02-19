IIT Madras teams up with Switzerland-based Roche for R&D

IIT Madras Centre for Responsible AI (CeRAI) has teamed up with Roche Diagnostics International Ltd, Switzerland, for collaboration in R&D. Roche is joining CeRAI as a Gold Consortium Member with a MoU signed between the two organisations. CeRAI and Roche a global leader in in-vitro diagnostics and developer of digital health solutions, will engage in collaborative research activities in analytics/ AI solutions as well as services for IVD diagnostics.

CeRAI is a virtual interdisciplinary research centre at IIT Madras. It envisions being a premier research centre for both fundamental and applied research in responsible AI with immediate impact in deploying AI systems in the Indian ecosystem. The centre aims to pursue research in the domains of ethical and responsible AI and become the standard body in the country to recommend guidelines and policies to make deployable AI models/ systems more accountable, explainable and responsible.

Speaking on ‘Responsible AI’, Prof B Ravindran, Head, CeRAI, IIT Madras, said, “Responsible development and deployment of AI systems requires close interaction between AI scientists and domain experts. Roche recognises this and has an active research programme on ethical AI and data management. We look forward to working closely with their programme in building more robust and ethical systems for AI in healthcare.”