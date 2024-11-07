IIT Madras students get new indoor sports complex

The students of IIT Madras got the new ‘Sitara Indoor Sports Complex’ on the campus. This facility supplements the current sports facilities, which include basketball, volleyball, football and cricket grounds besides the gymkhana sports complex and the swimming pool, among other sports facilities.

This new complex houses four state-of-the-art badminton courts, a gallery in the mezzanine floor, and multiple table tennis courts besides an open tennis court in the terrace. This sports facility results from the philanthropic efforts of an anonymous donor who is an alumnus of IIT Madras.

The Sitara Indoor Sports Complex was inaugurated in the presence of Table Tennis champion Sharath Kamal, a Padma Shri awardee and a five-time Olympian, Somdev Devvarman, Davis Cup Player (Tennis), and Padma Shri awardee and Manisha Ramadoss, bronze medallist at the Paralympic Badminton Championship, Paris 2024.