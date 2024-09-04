IIT Madras partners with IIT Ropar for IITM BS degree students

IIT Madras and IIT Ropar have entered into a strategic partnership that will enable the IITM BS Degree (Data Science and Applications) students to take campus courses at IIT Ropar with a pathway to MS admission. This partnership will also facilitate the completion of IITM BS Degree credits by taking courses at IIT Ropar. An MoU towards this collaboration was signed recently.



“As the BS degree programmes of IIT Madras intends to democratise higher educational opportunity for all, this move by IIT Ropar to admit exceptional students in the BS programs of IITM to postgraduate degree programmes at IIT Ropar is a very visionary step and will go a long way in building strong careers for deserving students especially from rural India,” said Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said.

IIT Madras has been working closely with other premier institutions in the country to enable in-person learning opportunities for students in the final year of the programme. IIT Gandhinagar and Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI) have already opened their campus courses for eligible students of the IIT Madras BS (Data Science) degree.





Highlights of the collaboration:

Direct admission for select IITM BS (Data Science) degree students to the MS programme at IIT Ropar without GATE



IITM BS degree students can spend upto a year at IIT Ropar

IITM BS degree students can apply for research programmes offered by IIT Ropar in the summer

IITM BS degree students can pursue projects and internships under IIT Ropar faculty