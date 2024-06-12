IIT Madras & NASA study multidrug-resistant pathogens on ISS

IIT Madras and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) Researchers are studying multi-drug resistant pathogens on the International Space Station (ISS), which could have key applications for astronauts’ health as well on earth.



The researchers conducted a comprehensive study to understand the genomic, functional, and metabolic enhancements observed in multidrug-resistant pathogens with a particular focus on Enterobacter bugandensis, a prevalent nosocomial pathogen found on surfaces within the ISS.

The collaborative efforts between IIT Madras and NASA’s JPL underscore the importance of international partnerships in advancing scientific knowledge and addressing the challenges of space exploration. The findings hold promise for applications in controlled settings on Earth, including hospital intensive care units and surgical theatres, where multidrug-resistant pathogens pose significant challenges to patient care.

The Research was undertaken by Prof Karthik Raman, Department of Data Science and AI, Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI (WSAI), Dr Kasthuri Venkateswaran, Senior Research Scientist at JPL, NASA, Pratyay Sengupta, Shobhan Karthick MS, Research Scholars, IIT Madras and Nitin Kumar Singh from JPL, NASA. This work was funded by the Science and Engineering Research Board, and Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship from the Ministry of Education to Pratyay Sengupta.

Commenting on the need for such research, Prof Karthik Raman said, “Microbes continue to puzzle us by growing in the most challenging conditions - studies such as these serve to help us unravel the complex web of interactions underlying microbial growth and survival in such unique environments.”

Key real-world applications of this research include:

* Understanding the genomic adaptations of multidrug-resistant E. bugandensis can aid in developing targeted antimicrobial treatments

* Insights into the persistence and succession patterns of E. bugandensis in space can inform strategies for managing microbial contamination in closed environments like spacecraft and hospitals