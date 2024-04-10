IIT Madras launches research foundation to drive global aspirations

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is launching the IIT Madras Research Foundation to drive its global aspirations. It will be a catalyst for start-ups coming out of the institute’s tech ecosystem landscape to access the global markets, capital, funding for research and innovation, scaling its academic master’s and doctoral programs through strategic university collaborations as well as industry partnerships.

To realise this vision, the institute has appointed Thirumalai Madhavnarayan, a senior business management and technology professional, as the first CEO of IITM Research Foundation. The ‘IIT Madras Research Foundation’ is being set up with a vision to expand IIT Madras’ global footprint, drive growth in innovation and entrepreneurship and increase engagement with industry and R&D partnerships.

“The IITMRF would be a scalable and sustainable ‘plug and play’ platform with local flavour, to take IIT Madras assets global, fuelling exponential growth in innovation & entrepreneurship, enhanced Industry Engagement and R&D partnerships,” he said.

Key focus areas of the foundation will include:

Patents and technologies ready for commercialisation

Start-ups established by IITM faculty founders, students and researchers

Explorations based on market thesis (e.g., Green growth)

Giving global access to start-ups from the IIT Madras ecosystem and providing them exposure to new markets, capital and technological adjacencies

Access to IIT Madras-created technologies for alumni