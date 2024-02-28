IIT Madras launches one-stop platform for startups

IIT Madras had developed ‘investor information and analytics platform’ recently and Union Minister Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Jal Shakti, Rajeev Chandrasekhar was present at the launch event.

This platform has been developed by the Researchers at the Centre for Research on Start-ups and Risk Financing (CREST) of IIT Madras. It will significantly help startup founders, entrepreneurs and youngsters who intend to build their own devices, services and platforms for India and for the world.

An important feature of this unique platform is “StartupGPT” which is an AI-based conversational platform whose function is to help ease information access for those who are navigating exhaustive data. A user will be able to ask queries in simple language to access information they seek in real time. The platform has information on more than 200,000 start-ups, close to 11,000 angel investors and 5,000 VCs, about 1000 incubators, more than 100 government agencies that fund start-ups, and about 550 banks that have supported the startups.