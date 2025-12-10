IIT Madras launches National Hub for Quantum Communication

Department of Science & Technology (DST) Secretary Prof Abhay Karandikar virtually inaugurated India’s National Hub for Quantum Communication, the IITM C-DOT Samgnya Technologies Foundation. This has been established under National Quantum Mission of the DST. The inauguration underscored the national importance of advancing quantum secure communication technologies and strengthening India’s quantum infrastructure.

Established at the IIT Madras Research Park, the Foundation was on Wednesday by chief guest Prof Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, DST, Government of India, in the presence of Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Chairman, Hub Governing Board, Prof Anil Prabhakar, Project Director of IITM C-DOT Samgnya Technologies Foundation and Faculty, IIT Madras, and other stakeholders.

The IITM C-DOT Samgnya Technologies Foundation will lead India’s initiatives in quantum secure communication technologies and national-scale testbeds and pilot deployments through collaboration with academia, industry and global partners. It will also support deep-tech startups and co-development programmes and capacity building and research ecosystem development. “We have set up four hubs under the National Quantum Mission and this hub is important from many perspectives. This is one of the most well-funded hubs. While in computing India still has some catching up to do, in communications, we may have an edge and potential to become globally competitive. In terms of the National Quantum Mission, we are expecting the Quantum Communication and Quantum Sensing hubs to deliver,” said Prof Karandikar.

The launch event brought together leaders from government, industry and the technology ecosystem, including a diverse group of deeptech startups, researchers and investors. Live demonstrations showcased India’s emerging strengths in quantum key distribution (QKD) systems, integrated testbeds and startup-led innovations that signal growing national momentum in secure quantum communication.