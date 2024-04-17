IIT Madras launches international master’s programme on water security and global change

IIT Madras has partnered with two German universities - RWTH Aachen (RWTH), and TU Dresden (TUD) - to launch a new Joint Master’s Programme (JMP) on ‘Water Security and Global Change’ in association with AIT, Bangkok, and UNU-FLORES.



This programme will enable the mobility of enrolled students among the three universities. The students will commence the academic year at IIT Madras and spend at least one semester at TUD and RWTH, with the flexibility to execute their master’s thesis at the university of their choice. The last date to apply for this programme is April 30, 2024. The classes for the first batch will commence on July 29, 2024.

“As we all collectively move towards meeting the objectives and milestones of Sustainable Development Goals, it is very important that we develop human capacity. We instill knowledge in students, not about a single nation but about a global perspective on SDGs,” said Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.

This programme will provide students with interdisciplinary research and studies, empowering them with the skills to address water security challenges and climate adaptation realms in a global environment. Indian as well as international students with specified engineering backgrounds are eligible to apply for this master’s programme. In this programme, IIT Madras will offer five courses, TUD and RWTH will be offering six courses each.

Internships and master theses will be conducted closely with companies, governmental agencies, and NGOs. The programme will combine the expertise of all partner institutes, serving the needs of regional, national, and international stakeholders. It will have a modular structure that includes a mobility window for study abroad and options for specialisations.

Prof Jurgen Stamm, Chair Hydraulic Engineering, Dean Faculty Civil Engineering, TUD, said, “Climate change is well underway. We need appropriate strategies and adaptation measures to address the consequences of climate change now to secure our future.”

International Interdisciplinary Master’s

IIT Madras offers several programmes for international students, including International Interdisciplinary Master’s degree programs (I2MP) exclusively for foreign students.

IIT Madras also offers nine interdisciplinary degrees exclusively for foreign students. Students from any engineering/science discipline can apply. In addition to core and elective courses in various disciplines, international students will take up courses in Indian culture and basic research skills as well.

The two-year programme is specially crafted for highly motivated top-tier international science and engineering students interested in an interdisciplinary master’s degree.