IIT Madras launches BS in Aeronautics & Space Tech

IIT Madras has launched a new BS in Aeronautics and Space Technology. This skill-based undergraduate programme will be offered in online mode and is designed to equip learners with industry-relevant analysis and design capabilities in aeronautics, space systems and allied sectors.



Being launched in response to strong national demand, the programme addresses skills gaps in sunrise sectors such as unmanned aerial vehicles, civil aviation and space technologies. Placement and internship support will be provided too. The programme is open to anyone who has passed Class XII or equivalent, including diploma holders, with no cap on enrolment and no requirement for IIT-JEE qualification.