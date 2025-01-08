IIT Madras launches Asia’s largest shallow wave basin research facility

IIT Madras has launched Asia’s largest shallow wave basin research facility that can cater to indian research and industry requirements. This state-of-the-art facility is located at ‘Discovery’ Satellite campus in Thaiyur, about 36 km from IIT Madras.

This is a unique facility that can address challenging problems in Indian ports, waterways and coastal engineering. It is a multi-directional shallow wave basin that can handle complex wave and current interactions.

“The entire architecture, communications and designs were made in-house for the operations and sustainability of the facility over the long term,” said Prof V Sriram, Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras.

With the growing development of new ports in Indian coasts, this indigenous facility will help with the planning and is set to become a crucial tool. With the knowledge gained by creating such a large scale facility, IIT Madras is also set to help other institutes like NITs, IITs and research institutes in India to establish such cutting-edge research centres for their academic and research purposes.