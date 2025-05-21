IIT Madras launches 2 new BTech programmes

IIT Madras is launching two new undergraduate engineering courses from the coming academic year of 2025-26.

The courses are being offered through the Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering, which has been at the forefront of interdisciplinary research since the inception of IIT Madras in 1959.

Students who have cleared JEE (Advanced) can choose these two new programmes in the upcoming Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) Counselling. They will have a total student strength of 40 each.

The course code for (i) B.Tech. in Computational Engineering and Mechanics (CEM) is 412U and (ii) B.Tech. in Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering (iBME) is 412V.

“As technology witnesses rapid changes, it is extremely important for higher educational institutions to introduce new programmes to bridge the academia-industry gap. These two new state-of-the-art BTech programs shall address all novel concepts relevant to industry 5.0, health technology and advanced manufacturing areas,” said Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.

Both programmes offer students the opportunity to upgrade to the five-year Dual Degree (BTech + MTech) through Interdisciplinary Dual Degree (IDDD) programmes, three of which - Computational Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Complex Systems and Dynamics - are coordinated by the faculty of Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering.