IIT Madras joins hands with Sambalpur University for research

IIT Madras and Sambalpur University in Odisha are going to collaborate on research and academics. The two institutions will also work towards the exchange of students and faculty, academic and scholarly information besides materials and publications. A MoU towards this collaboration was signed at the IIT Madras Campus recently.



“It is extremely important that all higher educational institutions must develop very strong collaborations between themselves and share their best practice,” said Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras.

Welcoming the partnership, Prof Basant Kumar Mohanty, Director, SUIIT, Sambalpur University, said, “This MoU will help SUIIT to work closely with faculty group of IIT Madras for curriculum development, student exchange programmes through credit transfer, skill development programs, joint research and collaboration on the emerging areas of AI, Cyber security, Chip Design and Green Technology.” The collaboration also paves the way for sponsorship of cooperative seminars, workshops and other academic meetings.