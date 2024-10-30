IIT Madras hosts first ‘Pan-IIT Student Governance’

IIT Madras recently hosted the first-ever ‘Pan IIT Student Governance’ on its campus. This initiative addressed the changing landscape of higher education and the challenges faced by students by creating a platform to exchange ideas and best practices.

The summit witnessed strategic dialogue and planning, empowering student representatives to implement transformative changes within their institutions and contribute to the growth of the broader IIT community. Through this collaborative effort, the summit strengthened the impact of student governance across IITs.

Lauding the students of the entire IIT community, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Governance and effective management are integral part of any organisation. This summit has not only enabled close association among student legislators but also has brought in lot of synergy in effectively addressing important issues in the IIT campuses.”

The two-day summit included lectures by experts on various topics including sustainable campus policies and student practices, academic standards and policies, and research affairs and ecosystem policies besides student mental health and holistic wellbeing. Some of the other topics discussed during this pioneering summit include UG placement and internship management policies, research infrastructure and career development, and deliberation on cultural and tech fest strategies.

The summit saw the development of actionable strategies and initiatives that can be executed at the student community level to address and resolve challenges and improve the overall student experience across the IITs.