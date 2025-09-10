IIT-Madras expands free SWAYAM AI courses for K-12 educators

IIT Madras is expanding the ‘AI for all’ courses to school teachers of kindergarten to class XII across India. These courses are being offered through SWAYAM Plus in online mode in partnership with IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation. Along with the five previously offered courses (AI in Physics, AI in Chemistry, AI in Accounting, Cricket Analytics with AI, and AI/ML using Python), a new course, ‘AI for Educators’, is being introduced with a special focus on K-12 teachers. The last date to register for all six courses is 10th October 2025.

They have a duration between 25 and 45 hours and are provided free of cost. Those seeking certification can obtain the same at a nominal fee via proctored exams at designated centers. Teachers and aspiring teachers can apply for this course to gain essential AI knowledge and practical tools to enhance teaching, assessment, and student engagement. These courses aim to make AI education inclusive and accessible across disciplines. They are designed not only for engineering students but also for learners from arts, science, commerce, and other fields.

SWAYAM Plus is an initiative of IIT Madras under the Ministry of Education, designed to provide high-quality, employment-oriented learning opportunities to learners across India.