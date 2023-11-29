IIT Madras empowers entrepreneurs with incubator initiative

The Centre for Research on Start-ups and Risk Financing (CREST) an Institute of Eminence Research Centre at IIT Madras has developed India’s first information platform on incubators and accelerators.

The platform, developed in partnership with YNOS, an IIT Madras-incubated start-up, contains comprehensive information on incubators and accelerators, which play an important role in helping start-ups navigate an uncertain entrepreneurial ecosystem. While India had about 1,000 active incubators, until now, the information about them was scattered and not easily available in a single location. Entrepreneurs had to spend a lot of time and effort to identify the incubator most suitable for their start-up.

The platform developed by CREST addresses this pain-point and helps the start-up founders to identify, compare and analyse incubators very easily. Called ‘Incubators’, this AI-powered platform will help start-up founders to identify incubators and accelerators across India and shortlist one that best fits their requirements.

Dr Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Departments of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana, and Member, Board of Directors of T-Hub, the largest incubator in India, launched the ‘Incubators’ platform at Hyderabad in the presence of Prof Thillai Rajan, A., Professor at the Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras, and Principal Investigator of CREST. Prof Thillai Rajan is also the founder and director of YNOS Venture Engine.