IIT Madras develops electric standing wheelchair

For the majority of wheelchair users across the globe, the ability to stand is far-fetched. Standing is essential for better blood circulation, and digestion, preventing health issues like pressure sores and crucial for daily activities. Currently, users are often dependent on external help and some need to use orthoses. For persons with severe disabilities who have compromised upper body strength, this is a significant challenge, and a manual standing wheelchair is inadequate. At such a time, IIT Madras has developed India’s most customisable Electric Standing Wheelchair, which has been developed indigenously for the benefit of wheelchair users. The ‘NeoStand’ was launched at the campus in the presence of Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, faculty, researchers and users of these rehabilitative devices.

NeoStand is a compact standing wheelchair with easy-to-use navigation for its motorised standing mechanism. At the touch of a button, wheelchair users can effortlessly transition from sitting to standing, opening a world of possibilities - be it engaging in eye-level conversations, reaching for a book, or simply enjoying a cup of coffee standing by a counter.

Highlighting the benefits of this innovation, Dr Henry Prakash, Associate Medical Superintendent, Christian Medical College, Vellore and Professor, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Christian Medical College, Vellore, said, “As we navigate the complexities of accessibility, affordability, and societal attitudes, let us keep in mind that the advancements in this field of assistive technology is not a technological imperative, but a moral one too.”

Meanwhile, IIT Madras has added another feather in its cap. IIT Madras alumni Pavan Davuluri has become the new head of Microsoft Windows and Surface. He has replaced Panos Panay, who joined Amazon last year. Earlier, Microsoft has been divided into Windows and Surface departments, with each division having its own head. Davuluri used to head Surface silicone work. Now, Davuluri, who has been working with Microsoft for over 23 years, will be heading both verticals. After passing out of IIT Madras, he did his post-graduation from the University of Maryland and then joined Microsoft as the Reliability Component Manager.