IIT Madras collaborates with Israel’s Tel Aviv varsity to offer water quality course

IIT Madras has partnered with Tel Aviv University, Israel, and KMCH-Research Foundation (KMCH-RF), Coimbatore, to offer a water quality course aimed at creating water-literate citizens. This four-month-long course, offered in hybrid mode through NPTEL online-platform, is ideal for final-year science and engineering students, and anyone with a technical background interested in water quality.



Titled ‘A Hybrid Course on Water Quality: An Approach to People’s Water Data’, the course organisers are working towards building a water map of India and the world by students, who will contribute to building water literacy. They will receive a certificate upon completion which may be credited as part of their degree programme via their institution.

“Achieving Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations is possible only when people understand the reasons that limit their realisation. Water quality is one such aspect. The course is part of an initiative to train water professionals for the world,” said Padma Shri award-winning educationist Prof Thalappil Pradeep, Department of Chemistry, IIT Madras.

The students will have the option to attend the lectures online or offline, or in recorded form. July 20, 2024 is the last date for registration for this four-month hybrid course.