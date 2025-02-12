IIT Madras & CII offer certification programme in Supply Chain Management

IIT Madras’ Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE) is partnering with CII Institute of Logistics to relaunch the highly-successful ‘Supply Chain Management Professional’ (SCMPro) certification programme. This enhanced program will now feature informative video lectures from IIT Madras faculty.

The SCM Pro certification programme has already trained over 40,000 professionals in the past decade. The CII Institute of Logistics is now set to elevate this programme by integrating top-tier academic expertise into the curriculum. This course is also specifically designed for working professionals from manufacturing, IT, e-Commerce, retail, FMCG or logistics companies and students from any engineering, commerce, science or business management colleges.

“By combining CII’s industry insights and IIT Madras’ academic rigor, this revamped course will equip participants with the tools to succeed in global and future-ready supply chain careers,” said Prof Andrew Thangaraj, Chair, Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), IIT Madras.