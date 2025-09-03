IIT-M study shows genetic ‘switches’ can transform disease research

IIT Madras and Danish researchers have shown how interactions between genetic variants can act like “switches” to unlock hidden cellular pathways. By revealing how these gene–gene interactions rewire metabolism over time, the study provides vital insights into the genetic basis of complex diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and neurodegenerative disorders.

The study demonstrates how specific genetic variants in yeast can work together to activate a previously dormant metabolic pathway. The research was led by Srijith Sasikumar, a PhD student, and Prof Himanshu Sinha from the Department of Biotechnology, IIT Madras, in collaboration with Dr Shannara Taylor Parkins and Dr Suresh Sudarsan from the Technical University of Denmark.

“The implications of this discovery extend well beyond yeast. Many complex human diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and neurodegenerative disorders, arise from the interplay of multiple genes rather than single mutations. The IIT Madras study provides a mechanistic framework for studying these interactions systematically,” said Prof Sinha.