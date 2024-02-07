IIT Kharagpur, tech giant partner for AI,6G research

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) and Ericsson have recently announced a long-term co-operation for joint research in the area of AI, compute and radio. As part of this collaboration, two milestone agreements were inked between both the organisations, which will allow researchers from both institutes to collaborate towards developing novel AI and distributed compute technology towards 6G research. A symposium on Radio and Network research was organised at GS Sanyal School of Telecommunications (GSSST) where leaders from the tech giant and IIT Kharagpur participated to discuss the developments and advancements for the future of networks and communication.

AI and Compute Research is instrumental to Ericsson’s 6G networks as the compute offload needs to be managed dynamically at Edge and the policies would primarily be driven by AI. These themes of research are well aligned with IIT Kharagpur and both organisations view this partnership as a way to push the boundaries of fundamental and applied research in the Radio domain.

“6G networks integrated with artificial intelligence will enable AI-powered applications to run faster and more efficiently. In the 6G era, IIT Kharagpur aims to contribute to Radio Access Technology and Network, Core Network, RF & Device Technologies, VLSI Design, Neuromorphic Signal Processing, Services and Applications. The institute also looks forward to participate in Telecommunications Standardisation Process, Developing Test Beds, Prototype Development and Commercialisation along with training and manpower development. This collaborative research partnership in fundamental areas as well as translational research will be transformational for our Future Network Platforms,” said Virendra Kumar Tewari, Director, IIT Kharagpur.