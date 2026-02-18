IIT Kharagpur teams up with Russian varsity for research

IIT Kharagpur has entered into a MoU with Empress Catherine II Saint Petersburg Mining University, Russia, to strengthen academic and research cooperation between the two institutions. According to IIT Kharagpur, the partnership will facilitate student and research scholar exchange programmes, faculty exchanges for collaborative scientific research, and the creation of joint academic programmes catering to students and working professionals.



The MoU was formalised through a virtual meeting attended by Prof Vladimir Litvinenko, Rector of Saint Petersburg Mining University, and Prof Suman Chakraborty, Director of IIT Kharagpur.