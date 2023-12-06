IIT Kharagpur students bag 700+ job offers

IIT Kharagpur starts 2023 placements on a high note, bagging over 700 job offers, including Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) on day one, the institute said in a statement.

On the very first day of the placement drive, students have received over 19 international offers, with some scoring packages surpassing Rs 1 crore CTC. “More than 61 companies offered various roles to our students mainly in the profile of software, analytics, finance–banking, consulting and core engineering which includes the Pre-placement offers from Apple, Arthur D Little, Da Vinci, Capital One, DE Shaw, EXL Services, Glean, Google, Graviton, Microsoft, Mckinsey, Quantbox, Databricks, Square point, TSM, Palo Alto and many more,” the statement said. Companies are conducting the interviews in the hybrid mode with a significant number of companies present physically as well.

“Reaching out to many new companies with proper strategy has played a very crucial role to defeat the lean period of the market and upheld the legacy of the institute in this placement process,” chairperson of Career Development Centre (CDC), IIT Kharagpur, Prof Rajib Maity said.