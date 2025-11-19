IIT Kharagpur strengthens academic ties with Austria

IIT Kharagpur recently hosted an eight-member delegation from the Technical University of Graz (TU Graz), Austria, led by Prof Horst Bischof, Rector of TU Graz, to further enhance the India–Austria academic and research partnership.

The visit marked meaningful interactions with IIT Kharagpur’s Departments of Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) and Electrical & Electronics Communication Engineering (E&ECE), covering domains such as hardware security, cryptographic protocols, microwave, and photonic engineering. While Prof Wolfgang Bösch, Head of the Institute of Microwave and Photonic Engineering delivered an insightful talk, a MoU was signed to formalize the future collaborations.

Meanwhile, Prof Suman Chakraborty, Director IIT Kharagpur, made the students proud when he represented the institute and the country at the Falling Walls Science Summit 2025 in Berlin, a premier global forum that unites world-leading scientists, innovators, and policymakers to discuss breakthroughs shaping the future of humanity. He was the only invited academic head from an Indian Institute.

Key outcomes

Plans for joint research initiatives and student exchanges

Interest from TU Graz to host IIT Kharagpur students for internships

Prospects of a joint PhD programme (co-tutelle agreements) and Erasmus+ International Credit Mobility collaborations