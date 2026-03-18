IIT Kanpur to host deep-tech event

IIT Kanpur will host Abhivyakti 2026, the flagship startup showcase organized by the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC), on March 20–21, 2026, at the IIT Kanpur campus. The event will bring together over 150 innovative startups along with investors, mentors, policymakers, and industry leaders from across India.



Themed ‘Transforming Frontier Research into Global Solutions,’ the two-day event will serve as a dynamic platform to accelerate the journey of research-driven innovations from laboratories to markets by fostering collaboration between startups, venture capitalists, industry leaders, academia, and policymakers. The event will feature a startup exhibition, thematic panel discussions, founder interactions, investor engagements, and networking sessions, providing startups with opportunities to showcase their technologies and engage with key stakeholders across the innovation ecosystem.