IIT Kanpur to consider Olympiad rankings for admission to BTech and BS courses

IIT Kanpur has announced a new admission pathway for its BTech and BS programmes, based on performance in international Olympiads. Starting with the academic year 2025-26, this initiative seeks to recognise exceptionally talented students who have excelled in highly competitive international Olympiads in subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Informatics.

Under this programme, IIT Kanpur will offer reserved seats in five departments: Biological Sciences & Bioengineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Chemistry, Economic Sciences, and Mathematics and Statistics. Admission through this route will allow a limited number of seats per department specifically for students who have undergone rigorous preparation and training in relevant Olympiad camps. This initiative offers a unique opportunity for those students who wish to pursue their passion in these areas at one of India’s leading institutions, bypassing the traditional JEE (Advanced) route.

Eligibility for this pathway requires candidates to be of the same age as JEE (Advanced) candidates and to have taken their Class XII (or equivalent) exams for the first time in either the year of admission or the year prior, with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. Candidates must have attended the relevant Olympiad training camp in the subject for which they are applying.

The timeline for this new admission route is set to begin with the call for applications in early March 2025. The application window will close by the end of March, and departments will conduct their screenings and exams by May in the respective academic years. Final offers will be extended in June 2025, giving applicants a streamlined timeline that allows adequate preparation and a clear path to admission.