IIT Kanpur students get 1,109 offers in phase 1 of 2024-2025 placements

IIT Kanpur has achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing Phase-1 of campus placements for the 2024-25 graduating batch. From December 1 to 15, 2024, the placement drive saw outstanding participation, with 1,109 offers extended across a diverse range of industries. Of these, 1,035 offers were accepted by students. This achievement includes both campus placements and Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), highlighting the exceptional caliber of IIT Kanpur’s graduating cohort.

One of the key highlights of this year’s Phase-1 placement session was the 28 international offers secured by students, reflecting a 27% increase compared to the previous year. This phase also recorded a significant rise in placements within core industries, driven by increased student interest in these sectors. Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) contributed notably, with BPCL emerging as the top recruiter in this category.

During Phase-1 of the placement session at IIT Kanpur, over 250 companies participated, representing a diverse range of recruiters, including BPCL, NPCI, Databricks, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, Qualcomm, Intel, Texas Instruments, Meesho, Shiprocket, Reliance, Meril Life, Deutsche Bank, ICICI Bank, American Express, SLB, Micron, Cars24, and FedEx, among others.

“With a significant rise in offers across core industries and international placements, we are optimistic about further growth during Phase-2, which will commence in mid-January 2025,” said Prof Raju Kumar Gupta, Chairperson of the Students’ Placement Office at IIT Kanpur.