IIT Kanpur launches revolutionary tech for defense applications

IIT Kanpur recently announced a pioneering advancement in stealth technology with the launch of the Metamaterial Surface Cloaking System (Anālakshya MSCS). Developed by a team of leading researchers, this innovative system sets a new benchmark in multispectral stealth capabilities, offering transformative applications in defense, national security, and specialized industries.

The Anālakshya MSCS is designed to revolutionize stealth technology for defense and security applications. By offering near-perfect wave absorption across a broad spectrum, it significantly enhances the ability to counter Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imaging, and will also give effective protection from missiles that use radar guidance. Tailored for modern warfare, this cutting-edge innovation strengthens operational capabilities, providing India’s armed forces with advanced tools to maintain strategic superiority and ensure national security.

Its advanced design is tailored for operational imperatives, making it a crucial asset in modern warfare and surveillance. The technology underwent extensive laboratory and field testing between 2019 and 2024, proving its efficacy across diverse conditions.

Congratulations to Prof. Ramakrishna, Prof. Srivastava, Prof. Ramkumar, and the student group for developing this remarkable material with exceptional stealth properties, which are extremely advanced and unique. We hope this innovation will significantly impact the positioning of our defense forces. I am confident that IIT Kanpur will lead in many more such technologies emerging for the defense sector,” said Prof Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, AVSM, VM, VSM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Air Command, Indian Air Force (IAF), said, “This revolutionary camouflage technology represents a bold leap forward in countering one of the greatest operational challenges militaries face today: the pervasive and precise reach of modern intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. I commend the team of professors, researchers, and students who have demonstrated remarkable resourcefulness and dedication, developing a full-fledged product with very little support and funding. This achievement is not just a product, it is a symbol of what is possible when science serves the mission of national defense.”