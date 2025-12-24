IIT Kanpur holds training on maritime cybersecurity

The technology innovation hub at IIT Kanpur, C3iHub, recently conducted a two-day specialised training programme on Maritime Cybersecurity for officials of the Indian Ports Association (IPA) at the IIT Kanpur-Noida Extension Centre.

The programme was designed to enhance cybersecurity preparedness across India’s maritime and port ecosystem, addressing emerging cyber risks to critical infrastructure. The training featured in-depth sessions on key focus areas, including compliance and regulatory requirements, social media threat profiling and dark web analysis, open-source intelligence (OSINT) investigations and suspect profiling, digital forensics and incident response (DFIR), network security assessment, and cloud security.

“These well-structured training programmes, which combine academic expertise with real-world cybersecurity practices, are timely and are aimed at significantly enhancing the capability of India’s port and maritime sector to defend against evolving cyber threats,” said Prof Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur.

Through such initiatives, C3iHub, IIT Kanpur continues to play a pivotal role in advancing cybersecurity capacity building for critical sectors, reinforcing India’s digital trust and maritime resilience.