IIT Kanpur Class of 2000 pledges Rs 100 cr to alma mater

Marking a landmark moment in alumni-led philanthropy, the Class of 2000 of IIT Kanpur has announced a pledge of Rs 100 crore to their alma mater during their Silver Jubilee Reunion held on campus. This is the highest ever pledge by any batch across all academic institutions in India.

With this staggering pledge of Rs. 100 Crore towards their alma mater, Class of the Millennium proposes to support the establishment of ‘Millennium School of Technology and Society’ (MSTAS) at IIT Kanpur. Prof Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur, said, “This remarkable pledge of Rs 100 crore by the Class of 2000’s is an affirmation of the enduring bond between IIT Kanpur and its alumni. Such collective giving not only strengthens our academic and research ecosystem but also inspires future generations to give back to the institution that shaped them.”

Tamal Das, Batch Coordinator, Class of 2000, noted, “Coming together to commit Rs 100 crore is a testament to our shared values and our enduring connection to IIT Kanpur.”