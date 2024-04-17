IIT Kanpur & BFI team up to accelerate healthcare

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) and Blockchain For Impact (BFI) have announced a strategic partnership recently under the BFI-Biome Virtual Network Programme to nurture innovations and drive advancements in healthcare in India. As part of this collaboration, BFI will support IIT Kanpur in promoting entrepreneurial initiatives through the Startup Incubation & Innovation Centre (SIIC), IIT Kanpur.



As part of this initiative, BFI has pledged to allocate over $150,000 USD across three years to develop programmes specifically tailored to healthcare-focused startups at SIIC, IIT Kanpur. This collaboration leverages IIT Kanpur’s established leadership in fostering entrepreneurship and BFI’s commitment to advancing biomedical research. By combining these strengths, the partnership aims to develop impactful solutions that address critical gaps in India’s healthcare landscape.

“I am very optimistic about the partnership between IIT Kanpur and BFI. This MoU will help us share knowledge, support startups effectively, and improve our capacity building efforts,” said Prof Kantesh Balani, DoRA, IIT Kanpur.

This partnership between IITK and BFI signifies a significant step forward in advancing healthcare innovation in India. By bringing together diverse expertise and resources, this collaboration holds immense promise for improving public health and ensuring equitable and accessible healthcare for all.