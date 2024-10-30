IIT Kanpur announces fellowship for PHD students

IIT Kanpur (IITK) announced the launch of the Fellowship for Academic and Research Excellence (FARE), a new initiative to recognise and support exceptional PhD students who demonstrate outstanding academic and research capabilities.

The application process is open to full-time PhD students currently enrolled at IIT Kanpur who submit their thesis within five years of enrolment in the PhD programme. Students who submit their thesis within five years and six months are also eligible, although the fellowship duration will be adjusted accordingly. Eligibility criteria include at least one accepted or published research paper as the first author in a reputed journal or conference proceedings, directly stemming from their PhD research. The fellowship is applicable to students from the Y18 batch onward.

The fellowship offers financial support for up to 12 months, with a stipend equivalent to that of the institute’s post-doctoral fellows, along with additional research-related grants. The current thesis supervisor will continue to serve as the mentor, although collaborations with other faculty members during the fellowship period are strongly encouraged.