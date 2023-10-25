IIT Kanpur, Airbus collaborate to promote aerospace talent in India

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) and Airbus have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate increased collaboration in developing education programmes with a particular focus on research to foster talent development in the Indian aerospace sector.

The MoU was signed on September 1, 2023 between Prof Abhay Karandikar, then Director IIT Kanpur, and Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia. Under the collaboration, both entities will promote research in advanced technologies and develop programmes and activities to enhance technical capabilities for aerospace students in India. Both organisations will also explore collaboration opportunities with global institutes where students will get to work on projects relevant to the sector. The partnership aims to build a collaborative culture that provides mentorship, exposure and invaluable experience to the students of IIT-K. The synergies created through these cross-skilling opportunities will foster the growth of the aerospace industry in the country.

“IIT Kanpur has been relentlessly pursuing its vision to support innovation, research, and entrepreneurial activities in technology-based fields, and Aerospace is one of the key thrust areas in this endeavour. This collaboration with Airbus Group indeed is a significant step. The collaboration is certain to enhance the industry experience of aerospace engineering students at the institute. With our Aerospace Department covering an expansive array of research and development in the field we look forward to a mutually fulfilling engagement,” said Prof S Ganesh, Officiating Director IIT Kanpur.

According to Prof G M Kamath, Head of the Department of Aerospace Engineering at IIT Kanpur, the aerospace engineering department has historically been at the forefront with regard to building strong industry-academia connections.