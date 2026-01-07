IIT Jodhpur sets record with 86 IPR filings in 2025

IIT Jodhpur has achieved a significant milestone in its innovation journey by filing a record 86 Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) during 2025, marking the highest number of IPR filings in a single year since the institute’s inception.

The IPR filings in 2025 include 77 patent applications, 5 design registrations, and 4 copyrights, spanning a wide spectrum of emerging and interdisciplinary domains. The patent applications cover advanced engineering solutions, healthcare technologies, materials and manufacturing processes, energy systems, and digital innovations, among others. Several inventions are designed to address real-world challenges, with a strong emphasis on affordability, sustainability, and scalability, aligning with national priorities and societal needs.

“Our focus has always been on creating knowledge that leads to impact, solutions that are ethical, sustainable, and nationally relevant,” said Prof Avinash Kumar Agarwal, Director, IIT Jodhpur.