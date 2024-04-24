IIT Jodhpur & AIIMS Jodhpur unite for medical marvels

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) and AIIMS Jodhpur (AIIMS J) have created a robust multidisciplinary framework to spawn deep-tech innovation-based healthcare products. The two institutes have developed a pipeline of prototypes of novel medical technologies, developed out of joint academic programmes in MedTech, which is training future MedTech entrepreneurs.



“Indian patients receive medical technologies that were created for the developed world and are now adapted for local needs. This method of introducing novel medical technologies in India needs significant improvement as it cannot capture the diverse needs of Indian patients. This collaboration is a step in that direction to bring about solutions to cater to Indian needs. This first-of-its-kind joint degree programme offered by IIT Jodhpur and AIIMS Jodhpur lets students identify needs from real-life problems and create deep-tech solutions,” said Prof Santanu Chaudhary, Director, IIT Jodhpur.

IIT Jodhpur and AIIMS Jodhpur offer joint programmes in medical technologies to students from engineering, medicine, nursing, bioengineering and allied fields. Students from these diverse backgrounds are mentored through three phases of this academic programme: Identify, invent, and implement. In the last phase of implementation, the students earn Biodesign fellowships, Prayas grants, and startup seed support to build small enterprises.