IIT Indore hosts int’l meet on Applied Mathematics & Mechanics

The International Conference on Applied Mathematics and Mechanics (ICAMM 2023) was recently held at IIT Indore which saw the participation of researchers from academia, industries, technology and R&D organisations from all over the globe. From differential equations, mathematical modelling, simulations, dynamical systems, numerical analysis, solid and fluid mechanics, computational engineering, structural engineering to wave propagation, several topics of importance were discussed at the conference. The meet aimed to bring together mathematicians and experts from other diverse fields to discuss recent progress in computational and applied mathematics and to share ideas on open questions. The conference also put special emphasis on the participation of PhD students, post-doctoral fellows and other young researchers from all over the world.

Technical papers were invited from researchers, engineers and scientists working in the field of mathematics and mechanics of real-life problems.

Meanwhile, on November 18-19, a two-day workshop on advanced signal processing and deep learning techniques for smart health monitoring is being organised by the department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Indore. Professionals working in R&D organisations and industries, faculty from engineering/ polytechnic colleges, research scholars, postgraduate, and undergraduate students can attend the workshop.