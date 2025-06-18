IIT Guwahati signs MoU with University of Southern Denmark to promote research

IIT Guwahati has signed a MoU with the University of Southern Denmark (SDU) to promote bilateral cooperation in research, innovation, and academic exchange. The MoU was signed by Prof Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, and Prof Henrik Bindslev, Dean, Faculty of Engineering, SDU, in the presence of Jørgen Mads Clausen, Chairman, Danfoss, and Honorary Consul for the Kingdom of Denmark in the Emirates.

The presence of Clausen during the event reinforced the academia - industry – government connection, a crucial part for impactful and scalable innovation. He emphasised the importance of international partnerships in fostering technological breakthroughs and nurturing globally competent talent.

“This collaboration reinforces our vision to position IIT Guwahati as a global hub for technology, research, and academic excellence. Together with SDU and through industry engagement, we aim to develop sustainable solutions addressing pressing global challenges,” said Prof Jalihal.

The recent partnership between IIT Guwahati and SDU marks a milestone in the Indo-Danish alliance, which will help in realising the shared commitment of both nations to global sustainability, knowledge exchange, and technological leadership.

Key highlights of the collaboration

The establishment of a Center of Excellence for Indo-Danish innovation and translational research, at IIT Guwahati

Joint Master’s and PhD programmes with co-supervision and mutual credit recognition

Student and faculty exchange programmes, enabling academic mobility and cross-cultural immersion

Collaborative research focused on sustainable technologies, energy efficiency, climate technologies, and other areas of mutual interest