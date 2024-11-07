IIT Guwahati Research Park to become innovation hub for tech, healthcare

In a landmark step to bolster research and development across sustainable urbanisation, healthcare innovation, and deep tech entrepreneurship, IIT Guwahati Research Park Foundation signed three Memorandums of Agreement (MoAs). These agreements were formalised by Prof Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, alongside Maj Gen (Retd) L Padmanabhan, CEO, Centre for Urbanisation, Buildings, and Environment (CUBE), IIT Madras, Dr Sajal Sen, Chief Operating Officer, Assam government - IITG Healthcare Foundation and Dr Shankar Raman, CEO, Pravartak, IIT Madras, Department of Science and Technology.

“We are excited to develop IIT Guwahati Research Park into an innovation hub for the Northeast. Our flagship initiative—a partnership with the Assam government to create a super-specialty hospital and simulation lab—will unite medical and engineering professionals to tackle pressing healthcare challenges,” said Prof Jalihal.

In partnership with CUBE, IIT Guwahati aims to develop an advanced urban infrastructure and sustainability hub at the IIT Guwahati Research Park. This facility will serve as a center for interdisciplinary collaboration among engineers, urban planners, environmental scientists, transportation specialists, and policymakers, working to address sustainable urban development, water resource management, and efficient transportation solutions.

Through its partnership with the Assam government - IITG Healthcare Foundation, IIT Guwahati Research Park will host a corporate office and interim laboratory for the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII). In collaboration with IITM Pravartak, IIT Guwahati Research Park will implement programmes focused on skilling, entrepreneurship, and deep tech innovation.