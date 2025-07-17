IIT Guwahati launches MTech in flood & water resources management

IIT Guwahati has launched a new MTech degree programme in flood and water resources management, designed specifically for working professionals and graduates aiming to enhance their skills on flood and water resources management. Offered by the department of Civil Engineering, this degree programme will be conducted in hybrid mode (classes online, labs and final exam on IIT Guwahati campus). The programme is designed to equip students with advanced knowledge and applied skills to address complex challenges related to water scarcity, climate variability, and sustainable development. The application portal for the inaugural batch is now open.

A key highlight of the programme is that no GATE score is needed to apply for the same. Candidates will be selected based on the written test/ interview conducted by the department. “As climate risks intensify, flood events become more frequent, and water resources face mounting stress, the demand for skilled professionals in this domain has never been greater. This unique programme is designed to empower working professionals with the knowledge and tools needed to tackle these challenges,” said Prof Hemant B. Kaushik, Dean, Online Education and Skilling, IIT Guwahati.