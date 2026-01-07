IIT Guwahati hosts annual AI confluence

IIT Guwahati hosted the two-day annual AI conference with 400 students enrolled in its online BSc (Hons) degree programme in Data Science and AI.

The cohort included early-career professionals, students who have completed Class XII, and learners from a wide range of academic and professional backgrounds. “Data science encompasses every domain of modern-day business. IIT Guwahati recognises the value of creating opportunities for online learners to meet, collaborate, and feel connected to the institution,” said Prof Devendra Jalohal, Director, IIT Guwahati.

Alongside academic sessions, students engaged in poster presentations, AI film-making challenges, inventathon activities, and panel discussions on business and entrepreneurship.

The online BSc (Hons) Degree programme in Data Science and AI at IIT Guwahati is designed to support students and working professionals whose geographies, career paths, or personal circumstances may not allow for full-time, on-campus education.

Students in the programme may choose their pace of study and benefit from a flexible academic structure with multiple entry and exit options, enabling them to balance learning with professional and personal commitments. Teaching is conducted fully online by IIT Guwahati faculty through recorded lectures, live sessions, and discussion hours.