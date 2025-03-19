IIT Guwahati explores Assamese fermented food for sustainable industry uses

Researchers from IIT Guwahati have analysed Panitenga, a traditional fermented food from Assam, to identify beneficial bacterial strains with potential industrial applications.

Panitenga is a staple in Assamese cuisine, made by fermenting mustard seeds with acidic extracts from mangosteen, tamarind, or lime juice, the mixture is kneaded into a dough, wrapped in banana leaves, and left to ferment in bamboo containers for one to two weeks. While fermented foods are widely recognized for their probiotic benefits, such as aiding digestion and improving gut health, certain bacteria present in these foods also have the capability to produce valuable industrial chemicals or compounds.

The research team at IIT Guwahati, led by Prof Lalit Mohan Pandey, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, identified Bacillus subtilis SMP-2, as a significant bacterial strain present in Panitenga. This strain has the unique ability to produce biosurfactants, which are natural compounds with diverse industrial and environmental applications.

Surfactants are substances that help mix materials that do not naturally combine, such as oil and water. They are commonly used in products such as soaps, detergents, and shampoos, allowing them to remove grease and dirt. Unlike chemical surfactants, which can be harmful to the environment, biosurfactants are biodegradable, eco-friendly, and effective even under extreme conditions.