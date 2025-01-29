IIT Guwahati develops nanomaterial for mercury detection in cells

IIT Guwahati researchers have developed an innovative approach to detecting harmful metals in living cells and the environment. Led by Prof Saikat Bhaumik, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics,in collaboration with Prof Chandan Goswami, Associate Professor, NISER Bhubaneswar, the team has introduced a cost-effective method for identifying toxic metals like mercury in human cells. This innovation could revolutionise disease diagnostics and environmental monitoring by improving the detection and management of metal toxicity in biological systems.

Commenting on the breakthrough, Prof Bhaumik said, “One of the standout features of these perovskite nanocrystals is their narrow emission linewidth, which is desirable for improving the sensitivity due to the high signal-to-noise ratio for metallic detection. Traditional imaging methods often struggle with light scattering, making it difficult to capture clear images from deeper cell layers. The ability of the perovskite nanocrystals to undergo multiphoton absorption overcomes this limitation, allowing for sharper and more detailed imaging. These properties make them ideal for advanced fluorescence imaging in medical and biological research.”

The potential applications of this research extend beyond mercury detection. These nanocrystals could play a pivotal role in identifying other toxic metals in biological systems and could also be adapted for drug delivery, enabling real-time monitoring of treatment efficacy.