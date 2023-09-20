IIT Guwahati develops food products from tea waste

The researchers of IIT Guwahati have developed innovative technologies for sustainable and efficient utilisation of tea waste from the tea industry. In line with the scope of the waste-to-wealth mission (W2W) of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA), Government of India, this research leverages a key regional resource to promote a more sustainable and diversified economy in the northeastern states of India.

As per a recent study, tea is one of the most widely consumed beverages worldwide with world tea consumption reaching 6.3 million tonnes and is expected to rise to 7.4 million tonnes by 2025. This huge increase in tea consumption leads to an increase in industrial tea waste generation which leads to non-utilisation of valuable agricultural resources and the deterioration of the environment. Given its high lignin and low inorganic content, efficient utilisation of tea industry wastes demands scientifically advanced techniques. Addressing these waste utilisation and management issues becomes paramount as it aligns with sustainable practices and innovative solutions, ensuring both industrial growth and ecological preservation.

Addressing these issues, the research team led by Prof Mihir Kumar Purkait, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Guwahati, has carried out cutting-edge research on the diversified application of tea factory waste to various pharmaceutical and food products as an output of Abdul Kalam Technology Innovation National Fellowships of Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE). These carbonaceous pharmaceutical materials form the basis for a broad spectrum of application-based commodities.