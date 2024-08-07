IIT Guwahati celebrates silver jubilee reunion with first batch of alumni

IIT Guwahati recently hosted the silver jubilee reunion for its first batch of students (class of 1995 - 1999). This event, organised by the Alumni and External Relations of IIT Guwahati, witnessed over 25 alumni travelling from across the globe to reunite at their alma mater for a three-day event.



The class of 1995 - 1999 holds a special place in the history of the institute, being the pioneers who were awarded BTech degrees during the institute’s inaugural convocation in 1999. These alumni began their journey at a make-shift IIT Guwahati complex in the Institute of Engineers Building, witnessing the transition to the current sprawling campus on the northern banks of the Brahmaputra. During the event, the alumni shared their formative experiences and career journeys, offering valuable insights and inspiration to the current students.

“IIT Guwahati was where I first truly understood what it means to be an engineer. Today, as a mechanical engineer and subject matter expert in automation robotics at Amazon Robotics, I have been fortunate to make significant contributions in robotics and to integrate my innovations into various products,” said Rajeev Dwivedi from the class of 1999.