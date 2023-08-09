IIT Gandhinagar celebrates 15th Foundation Day

Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) celebrated 15 years of its foundation recently. Rita Teaotia, IAS (Rtd) and former chairperson, FSSAI, graced the event as the chief guest.

Prof Rajat Moona, Director, IITGN, acknowledged the support extended by all the stakeholders in the early years of the institute. “The entire journey of this institute has been remarkable and has culminated in such a way that today we can talk of IITGN as an example to others. Our education is inclusive and student-oriented,” he said.

Teaotia underscored the need for pairing engineering education with liberal arts discipline with deep commitment and said, “To make our graduates equipped with required skills for employment, National Education Policy (NEP) recommends the integration of liberal arts education because it prepares one not only for their first job but also for their entire career. With the coming of the fourth industrial revolution and the rapidly-changing employment landscape, liberal arts education is more important and useful for one’s employment than ever before. The enhancement of critical and creative thinking, the capacity to exercise one’s imagination, and cultivating subjective ways of thinking about social realities are some of the greatest benefits of providing liberal arts education to our engineers so that they can create technologies that enhance lives, design sustainable solutions, and communicate their ideas persuasively.”