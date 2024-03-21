IIT Delhi’s Terahertz advancement can shape future of 6G

Researchers at IIT Delhi have developed a novel device capable of producing high-intensity radiation at frequencies beyond the capabilities of current 6G communication technologies.

This advancement was achieved by the research group led by Assistant Professor Rahul Mishra and Professor Samaresh Das at the IIT Delhi’s Center for Applied Research in Electronics, in collaboration with Professor Yang Hyunsoo from the National University of Singapore. PinkiYadav, a research scholar at IIT Delhi, spearheaded the design and fabrication of this pioneering device, with critical measurements conducted at NUS.

Dubbed a spintronic terahertz (THz) emitter, the device operates through a bilayer system composed of ferromagnetic and non-magnetic materials. The team at IIT Delhi innovated by developing a semimetal material in their laboratory using platinum, which was then paired with a layer of cobalt. This combination enables the device to generate high-intensity pulses at the terahertz frequency range, nearing 1012 Hz.